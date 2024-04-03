Vodex, a GenAI company, has raised $2 million in a seed round from Unicorn India Ventures, and Pentathlon Ventures.

The funds raised will be used for global expansion. The company said it plans to expand business by at least four times in the next year. Vodex has previously raised a pre-seed round from 100X.VC.

Anshul Shrivastava, CEO, Vodex, said, “This investment is a testament to the immense potential of Generative AI in revolutionising sales. Vodex will invest in building a dedicated and highly trained support team to ensure exceptional customer service. We are confident that by quadrupling our revenue in the near future, Vodex will become the go-to solution for businesses seeking to unlock the power of Gen AI-driven sales.”

Since 2022, Vodex has worked with businesses worldwide with its proprietary Gen AI-powered outbound voice calling solution. Co-founded by Shrivastava and Kumar Saurav, Vodex uses its Generative AI solution to craft voice conversations that mimic human interaction in outbound sales calls.

The technology offers to replace call centres. The company said it has recorded $1 million annual recurring revenue or ARR in less than a year.

Bhaskar Majumdar, Managing Partner, Unicorn India Ventures, said, “GenAI has multiple use cases and, more importantly, to transform the landscape of tech businesses worldwide. We see disruptive capabilities in Vodex to emerge as a formidable player by applying the power of GenAI and SaaS to help enterprises manage their CRM engagements more efficiently.”