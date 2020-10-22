Acer launches new lineup of Predator and Nitro monitors

Acer has launched six new models of monitors under its Predator and Nitro series.

The lineup includes: three new Predator XB3 Series monitors, a new Predator X34 GS and two new 27-inch Nitro series models. The aim is to expand the company’s gaming monitor portfolio.

Predator XB3 Series monitors

The new Predator XB3 series monitors include XB273U NV, XB253Q GW, and XB323U GX models.

The monitos feature high refresh rates and VESA DisplayHDR certifications.

The XB273U NV is eyesafe-certified monitor with a 27-inch QHD display. The display has a resolution of 2560x1440 pixels and features an Agile-Splendor IPS1 panel.

XB253Q GW comes with a 4.5-inch NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible FHD IPS panel with a resolution of 1920x1080 pixels. It has a 280 Hz refresh rate (overclockable) and 0.5 ms (G to G) response time. It is also equipped with 99 per cent Adobe RGB coverage.

The XB323U GX features a 32-inch NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible QHD panel with a resolution of 2560x1440 pixels and a 270 Hz refresh rate.

Predator X34 GS

The Predator X34 GS comes with a giant 34-inch curved UWQHD (3440x1440) screen. It features an Agile-Splendor IPS panel and is NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible. The device has a 180 Hz refresh rate (overclockable) and 0.5ms (G to G) response time. It is also equipped with VESA DisplayHDR 40.

Nitro series

The two new 27-inch Nitro series models include the Acer Nitro XV272U KV and Nitro XV272 LV,

Both monitors are Eyesafe-certified.

The XV272U KV has a QHD display with a resolution of 2560x1440 pixels and 95 per cent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour spectrum. The refresh rate is up to 170 Hz (overclocked).

The device also features an Agile-Splendor IPS panel. It is equipped with LightSense, ColorSense and ProxiSense technologies.

The Nitro XV272 LV has an FHD (1920x1080) Agile-Splendor IPS panel with a 165Hz (overclocked) refresh rate.

The India specific prices and launch dates for the devices are yet to be announced.

New PCs for creators

Along with the new monitors, Acer also launched new premium ConceptD PCs aimed at creators.

The 18L ConceptD 300 desktop is powered by up to 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 GPU. It comes with 64 GB of DDR4 2666 MHz memory.

The ConceptD 7 and ConceptD 7 Pro notebooks also include the 10th Gen Intel Core processors, new Vortex Flow thermal solutions along with a range of other features.