Leading IT service providers, adesso continues its global expansion with a new office and delivery centre at Kochi, the second location in India.

The adesso group is concentrating on increasing its worldwide delivery and transformation skills, making itself a more attractive global partner for digitalisation.

The new delivery center was opened by Torsten Wegener, Executive Board Member, adesso. In the next three years, adesso aims to hire over 600 employees to assist global customers from their newly inaugurated centre. adesso’s expansion into Kochi is a testament of their commitment to the Indian market and its goal to provide cutting-edge digital solutions to companies and organisations globally.

With this further international expansion, adesso strengthens its SmartShore approach to address talent and skills shortages in software development. In doing so, adesso continues to follow its path of deploying Global teams working on various IT projects from more than 64 adesso locations in 15 countries worldwide.

Torsten Wegener, member of the Executive Board of adesso SE, responsible for the Indian subsidiaries said, “Kochi’s thriving and growing IT ecosystem and skilled talent pool make it the ideal location for adesso. Kochi will join our large network of existing SmartShore facilities, enabling us to drive business results for our customers with access to a diverse talent pool, faster time-to-market, and reduced risk of operational disruptions.”

Pramod Muralidharan, Managing Director of adesso India said “The newly inaugurated Kochi office will serve as a base and launch pad for growth of adesso in India. It will be responsible for the business, technology, and transformation agendas of clients in sectors such as financial services, automotive, retail, manufacturing, energy, and utilities with a focus on service offerings that leverage digital platforms, cloud, data and analytics, and managed services.”

