Adobe has unveiled generative remove in Adobe Lightroom, bringing the capabilities of Adobe Firefly directly into everyday photo editing workflows across Lightroom mobile, web and desktop surfaces.

Generative Remove is Lightroom’s powerful remove tool. It gives everyone the power to remove unwanted objects from any photo non-destructively in a single click by intelligently matching the removed area with pixel-perfect generations for high-quality, realistic, and stunning results.

From removing distractions in family photos to empowering professionals with speedier retouching workflows and more fine-grain control, Generative Remove empowers exciting capabilities for all photographers. Generative Remove is available today as an early access feature across the Lightroom ecosystem for millions of users, said the company.

“Whether you’re a hobbyist or a pro photographer, everyone wants to be able to quickly and easily edit their photos on the go. We’re excited to bring the magic of Firefly to Lightroom’s millions of users – so they can live in the moment knowing they have the most powerful tools to edit, manage and share anywhere they are,” said Ashley Still, senior vice president and general manager, Creative Cloud at Adobe.

Lightroom’s AI-powered Lens Blur tool is now generally available with all-new presets, empowering everyone to achieve aesthetic blur effects on any photo in a single click. Combined with Lightroom’s world-class photo editing tools, these latest features speed up everyday workflows for pros and give hobbyists new photo editing superpowers so everyone can bring amazing photos to life.

