India has 45,000 open jobs in artificial intelligence, with annual salaries for freshers ranging from ₹10 to ₹14 lakh, according to a release by TeamLease Digital based on data from February 2023.

According to its research, the expected salaries for freshers in various technology roles in India are as follows: Data engineers can earn up to ₹14 lakh per annum; Machine Learning engineers can get up to ₹10 lakh, data scientists can earn up to ₹14 lakh. Devops engineers (up to ₹12 lakh), Data architects (up to ₹12 lakh); BI analysts (up to ₹14 lakh), and database administrators (up to ₹12 lakh) are also on the list.

The report also noted that those candidates with eight years of experience in similar fields can earn even higher salaries ranging from ₹25 to 45 lakhs per annum.

Specialist AI jobs

A variety of key job roles exist in the AI landscape across major industries, including healthcare (clinical data analyst, medical imaging specialist, health informatics analyst, among others), education (ed-tech product manager, AI learning architect, AI curriculum developer, chatbot developer), BFSI (fraud analyst, credit risk analyst, compliance specialist), manufacturing (industrial data scientist, QC analyst, process automation specialist, robotics engineer, among others), and retail (retail data analyst, IT process Modeler, digital imaging leader, and others).

Additionally, the report extends the importance of upskilling a pool of opportunities to freshers and experienced professionals by providing a list of job roles that are currently available.

‘AI revolution is transforming the job market’

“The AI revolution is transforming the job market, creating an urgent need for skilled professionals who can design, develop, and implement cutting-edge AI technologies. We are positioned to help job seekers capitalise on these opportunities, offering a range of resources and support to connect individuals with the best possible AI job opportunities,” said Sunil Chemmankotil, Chief Executive Officer, TeamLease Digital.

According to a survey conducted by TeamLease Digital, 37 per cent of organisations prefer to provide their employees with relevant tools to build an AI-ready workforce, and 30 per cent of organisations stated AI learning initiatives are mandatory to unlock hidden talents in the workforce. 56 per cent of organisations expressed that necessary initiatives are being undertaken to fill the AI demand-supply talent gap.

It also revealed that a majority of employees share their employers’ sentiments: 55 per cent of employees expressed that AI unlocks new job opportunities, while 54 per cent of employees stressed the fact that organisations take upskilling and reskilling initiatives to have a future-ready workforce. More than 40 per cent of employees feel that building in-house capabilities and integrating AI into day-to-day operations enhance AI capabilities.