Airtel, Capgemini join hands for 5G-based enterprise grade solutions

Bharti Airtel and Capgemini on Tuesday said they will collaborate on bringing 5G-based enterprise grade solutions to the India market.

The companies will bring together their experience in connectivity and 5G solutions, and system integration (SI) capabilities. Capgemini’s 5G Lab in Mumbai and Airtel’s 5G Lab in Manesar (Haryana) will be the development hubs, said a statement.

Capgemini has already deployed two 5G use cases at Airtel’s 5G Lab, focused on smart health and immersive remote assistance for field operations and maintenance. These solutions leverage computer vision, video analytics, augmented reality and AI/ML technologies.

“Airtel looks forward to building an open and vibrant ecosystem that brings together all stakeholders and drives innovation. Through this partnership, we look forward to offering our customers cutting edge solutions,” Ganesh Lakshminarayanan, CEO – Enterprise Business, Airtel Business, said.

As part of its ‘5G for Business’ initiative, Airtel has been joining hands with leading global consulting and technology companies to test 5G-based solutions. Earlier this year, the company had demonstrated India’s first 5G experience over a Live 4G network, and also demonstrated rural 5G trial and cloud gaming experience on 5G thereafter.

“Our focus will be on enabling enterprises to leverage the benefits of 5Gand identify new use cases to fuel innovation, revolutionise business models, and accelerate digital transformation,” Ananth Chandramouli, MD of India Business Unit, Capgemini, said.