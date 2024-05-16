Digital transformation solutions company UST has launched an initiative to train more than 25,000 employees globally in Generative AI (GenAI) and provide them opportunities for career advancement. The initiative will build on what a spokesman described as the company’s ‘long history of strengthening artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities.’

Building on insights

More than 80 per cent of employees are sought to be skilled in this manner, to keep employees future-ready and at the cutting edge of technological innovation, the spokesman added. It comes on the heels of the unveiling of UST AlphaAI that consolidates AI offerings to enhance business agility, streamline operations, and accelerate digital transformation journeys.

The comprehensive training programme will seek to build on insights gained through UST’s collaboration and partnership with AI researchers from reputed academic institutions such as the MIT Computer Science & Artificial Intelligence Laboratory and the Stanford Artificial Intelligence Laboratory.

New industry standard

Sunil Balakrishnan, Chief Values Officer and Global Head – Development Center Operations, UST, said the GenAI training initiative will set a new industry standard and bring over 25,000 employees up to speed on everything from foundational GenAI concepts to cutting-edge applications. Adaptable and customisable for each participant, the programme provides hands-on experience with industry-leading tools and platforms such as like GitHub Copilot.

Adnan Masood, Chief AI Architect, UST, said the company recognises that the key to staying competitive in today’s fast-paced digital landscape lies in continuous upskilling of the workforce. “As GenAI continues to revolutionise industries and transform business operations, we remain dedicated to equipping employees with tools and knowledge to leverage them effectively. The training programme will augment talent, drive innovation and create a meaningful impact on clients and partners alike,” he added.