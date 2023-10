Bharti Airtel, a leading telecommunications service provider, has announced that it now covers all of 33 districts in Telangana, offering 5G services to over 30 lakh customers.

“Airtel’s 5G service is now available across all districts and Union Territories in the country,” a statement said on Wednesday.

“We were the first telco to deploy high-speed 5G technology in the State,” Shivan Bhargava, CEO – Telangana & Andhra Pradesh, Bharti Airtel, said.

