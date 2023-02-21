Bharti Airtel has expanded its 5G Plus services to 15 more cities in West Bengal. In addition to Siliguri, Airtel has launched 5G services in Berhampore, Old Malda, Raiganj, Durgapur, Balurghat, Alipurduar, Dinhata, Asansol, Barrdhaman, Koch Bihar, Medinipur, Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling, Islampur and Kharagpur.

The company said the services will be launched in a phased manner as it continues to construct its network and complete the roll-out. Customers in sixteen cities will experience an ultrafast network, up to 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds.

Airtel’s 5G Plus service is now available in a total of 135 cities in the country, as per reports. According to Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) data, the company gained 15.26 lakh subscribers in December 2022.

According to a CNBC report, the company has rolled out higher minimum recharge plans in Maharashtra and Kerala at ₹155 with unlimited voice calls, 1GB of data, and 300 SMS.

