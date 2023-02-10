Jio 5G has debuted in about 236 Indian cities since its launch in 2022 and plans to expand its territory to more in the upcoming days.

These are the iPhone models that support 5G:

iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone SE 3rd generation

iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max

Enable Jio 5G on your iOS in few easy steps

Open Settings on your iPhone model.

Scroll down to mobile data.

Tap on network selection from the list below.

Select Jio True 5G manually to activate 5G coverage.

One can also turn on Automatic option.