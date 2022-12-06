Bharti Airtel, on Tuesday, launched ‘Airtel World Pass’ starting at ₹649 for travel to 181 countries. It said now there will be no need to buy multiple packs for different countries.

The countries include the whole of Europe, the US, South America, Australia, China, New Zealand, Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. The packs start at ₹649 and goes up to ₹14,999. In the post-paid plans, it starts at ₹649, in which Airtel will give unlimited data (500MB high speed) and 100 minutes of calling with a validity of one day. For 10 days, it will cost ₹2,999 and the user will get unlimited data (5GB high speed) and 100 min/day of calling (local/India), said the company in a statement.

The highest pack that costs ₹14,999 will give unlimited data (15GB high speed data) with 3,000 minutes of calling (local/India), and is valid for a year (365 days)

For prepaid customers, the packs start at ₹649 (500MB data and 100 minutes of calling and valid for a day), and will go up to ₹2,997 (2GB data and 100 minutes of calling and valid for 365 days).

“The feedback that we have heard on international travel-related concerns has compelled us to launch a defining proposition for our customers – the Airtel World Pass. This offers our customers one pack for the globe, significantly greater value, allows them to control what they use on the app and allows for emergency data usage long after the pack allowance is over,” Shashwat Sharma, Director Consumer Business, Airtel said.

Airtel will also provide 24X7 Call centre support for the customer from any corner of the world, free of cost.

“With Airtel World Pass, we have set a new standard in the global telecom industry...As a matter of fact, our new plans offer significantly better value than travel or local Sims in most countries,” Sharma added.

