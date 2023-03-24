Bharti Airtel (Airtel) has overtaken Reliance Jio (RJio) in the roll out of 5G, with the expansion of the network to additional 235 cities on Friday, taking its total reach to 500 cities, compared to 406 cities of RJio till now.

Airtel 5G Plus is now available in every major city from the upper northern city in Kashmir to the southern tip of Kanyakumari, said the company. Some of the major States include Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, J&K, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.

“Airtel was the first to offer 5G services in October 2022, and today’s mega launch is our promise to connect every Airtel customer in the country with ultra-fast Airtel 5G Plus. We have already covered 500 cities and are adding 30 to 40 cities every single day. By September, we expect to expand our 5G footprint to all of urban India,” said Randeep Sekhon, Chief Technology Officer, Bharti Airtel.

Airtel 5G Plus has three compelling advantages for customers. First, it runs on a technology that has the widest acceptance in the world with the most developed ecosystem. This ensures that all 5G smartphones in India seamlessly work on the Airtel network.

Second, the company promises to deliver the best experience — between 20 to 30 times higher speeds than today — coupled with a brilliant voice experience and superfast call connect. Finally, the Airtel 5G Plus network is also kinder on the environment because of its special power reduction solution, said the company.

The company also launched unlimited 5G data for its customers recently and customers will now be able to experience ultrafast, reliable and secure 5G Plus services without having to worry about data exhaustion, as the company removes the capping on data usage across all existing plans.

On Wednesday, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India has the fastest 5G rollout in the world as 5G services have been rolled out in more than 125 cities in just 120 days and 5G services have reached around 350 districts in the country.

Throwing light on India’s confidence, Modi said that India is discussing 6G just after six months after the 5G rollout.