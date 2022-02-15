Airtel ties up with Oracle to digitise processes

Bharti Airtel (Airtel) on Tuesday said it has chosen Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain and Management (SCM) to digitise and simplify its finance, planning, and supply chain processes.

With the integrated Oracle Cloud ERP and Oracle Cloud SCM applications, Airtel will transform its shared services operations, which focus on driving productivity and agility across the company, it said in a statement.

The applications will help enable Airtel to automate manual processes, gain an on-demand 360-degree view of its financial data, and streamline procurement and supply chain management.

Strengthening cloud footprint

The implementation, carried out by Oracle Consulting, will expand Airtel’s Oracle Cloud footprint following the carrier’s recent move to Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM) to support its employees and associates.

“This is a key deployment as part of our journey to fully transition to cloud-based applications as we build a digital Airtel,” Pradipt Kapoor, Chief Information Officer, Airtel said.

Airtel, which operates in 17 countries across South Asia and Africa, provides a range of consumer telecom services to over 480 million customers, including 4G/4.5G broadband, fixed lines, fiber with speeds up to 1 GBps and streaming services that span music and video, digital payments, and financial services.

For enterprise customers, Airtel offers solutions, including cloud and data centre services, cybersecurity, Internet of Things, advertising tech, and cloud-based communications

“At Oracle, we are committed to helping every customer navigate market challenges, stay ahead of the curve in innovation, and adapt digital strategies to future-proof their business. With Oracle Cloud Applications, Airtel will be able to leverage the latest technology and innovation to meet shifting customer expectations and revamp their business operations," Shailender Kumar, Senior Vice-President and Regional Managing Director of Oracle India, said.