Bharti Airtel has announced its commitment to purchase 23,000 MWh of renewable energy by Q4 FY 23–24 to power its data centre subsidiary, Nxtra. Airtel will acquire stakes in renewable energy project companies Continuum Green India Pvt. Ltd. and Vibrant Energy Holdings Pte. Ltd. to facilitate this endeavour.

This initiative is aligned with Airtel’s goal to reduce its carbon footprint and promote sustainability. Through an open access route, Airtel will acquire stakes in Continuum Green’s project company, which will supply green power from solar and wind projects to six Nxtra Edge data centres located in Madhya Pradesh.

Additionally, Airtel has entered into a similar agreement with Vibrant Energy to source solar power for its Edge data centre in Vijayawada. These additions will expand Nxtra’s total contracted renewable energy capacity to over 274,000 MWh. This move is expected to reduce carbon emissions by 16,370 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent annually.

However, the shares were down by 0.34 per cent to ₹862.95 at 2.15 pm on the BSE.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit