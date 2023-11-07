Check Point Software Technologies Ltd, a Nasdaq-listed cybersecurity solutions company, has tied up with US-based Alkem Laboratories to integrate the latter’s security infrastructure with its solutions, protecting the pharma major’s 23 manufacturing facilities in India and the US against cyber attacks.

“Amid such rising cyber threats, Alkem were keen to improve their firewall defenses in the main data centre and disaster recovery facilities, enhance security across multiple email and collaboration environments as well as their hybrid cloud environment,” a Check Point official said.

The company first implemented Check Point Quantum Security Gateways and Check Point Maestro Hyperscale Network Security in the data centre, disaster recovery, and development centers.

“This was to help provide Alkem Laboratories with highly scalable threat prevention capabilities against zero-day threats and other advanced malicious activities across its network, cloud infrastructure, data centre, and remote environments,” he said.

“As the threat landscape continues to evolve, companies need to future-proof their security infrastructure.The new products have automated the entire procedure which has helped us reduce the time and resources spent on combating phishing emails and pressing cyber threats,” Bijender Mishra, Chief Information Security Officer at Alkem Laboratories, said.