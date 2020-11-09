Amazon gets land for setting up data centres

Telangana government has allocated land in three locations to Amazon Web Services (AWS), which announced plans to set up three data centres in Hyderabad.

The datacentre business of Amazon had said it would invest ₹20,761 crore ($1.77 billion) to set up three Availability Zones to build its second datacentre region in the country.

“The US company has been allocated land in three distinct locations in around the State capital,” a source in the government said.

“It will get 50 acres in the Electronic City at Raviryal; and 48 acres at Meerkhanpet and 33 acres at Chandanavelly in Rangareddy District,” the source said.

Amazon, however, has not commented on the land allocation. It plans to make the Availability Zones ready by mid-2022. The firm already has nine AWS Regions and 26 Availability Zones in Asia.

Globally, it has 24 zones and 77 Availability Zones.

AWS is the second multinational company cloud services firm after Oracle to set up a datacentre region in Hyderabad.