Amazon, Google and Wish remove racist products from their platforms: Report

Amazon, Google and Wish have removed racist products that were being sold on their online platforms according to a BBC Click report.

According to the report, Neo-Nazi and white-supremacist products were being sold on these websites including white-supremacist flags, neo-Nazi books and Ku Klux Klan merchandise.

The platforms have said that selling of such products is prohibited on their platforms and that these products have been removed from their marketplaces.

The companies have received criticism over their algorithms which recommend such products. Limiting the listing of these products is a challenge, however the algorithms that recommend these products can be regulated.

Amazon and Wish algorithms recommended such products to users, as per the report.

The platforms also pulled items related to the extremist ‘boogaloo’ movement from their platforms, Engadget reported.

Previously, Facebook had also said that it will limit the spread of Boogaloo related groups and pages amid the ongoing protests in the United States, according to media reports.

Boogaloo is an internet slang that refers to the idea of an impending Civil War. It has then evolved as an anti-government movement with conflicting views that have led to real-world violence as per reports.

These actions have gained momentum amid the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement following the death of George Floyd.

Previously, major tech platforms including Google and Microsoft had also said that they will improve their coding language by replacing terms such as ‘master’, ‘slave’, ‘whitelist’ and ‘blacklist’, which may be a reference to slavery.