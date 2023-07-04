Amazon India introduces a new feature to the platform - Customise Your Product, wherein consumers can personalise products of their choice from the provided options. The feature is currently live on the platform, as per media reports.

Amazon said that the customisation feature is free of cost, only the product cost is charged. Consumers can customise products as per their choice among a wide range of over 10,000 products across 76 categories. Personalisation can be done in notebooks, engraved pens, curtains, home decor, and more.

Users can see the “Personalise it” badge appearing next to applicable products and “Customise now” on the product page. Amazon has also created a separate and dedicated page to offer customisation on a varied range of products.

Amazon has provided a visual design tool to help people customise their products. Users can change the font style and text colour for engraving something on the product. They can also upload any image or text they wish to get printed.

One can also search with ‘Personalise It’ or ‘Customise It’ keywords to customise a product.

Amazon Prime Day sale is all set to commence on July 15 to July 16.