Amazon Prime Video, the official rights holder for New Zealand Cricket in India, announced the launch of a six-part mini-series that explores the country’s fabled rivalry with the Kiwis.

The series “Taking Guard: India’s Quest for Kiwi Glory” is part of the Prime Video’s special programming initiative around the upcoming India Men’s Tour of New Zealand.

The streaming platform will be showcasing live cricket matches of the bilateral series from November 18.

Related Stories Elon Musk commences Twitter job cuts as advertisers hit pause The company will inform affected staffers today READ NOW

“At Prime Video, we are committed to super-serving our customers in India, providing on-demand access to the best in entertainment across formats, genres and language. We are now excited to bring them the best in live sports and provide a new viewing experience of the much anticipated bi-lateral tour this November, between the two titans of the cricketing world—India and New Zealand,” said Chaitanya Divan, Head of Sports, Prime Video, India.

“Indians have a huge appetite for cricket and we are excited to present the new exclusive mini-series Taking Guard before India’s highly-anticipated tour to New Zealand in a few weeks. Featuring insights and analysis from cricketing legends, Taking Guard casts the spotlight on the rivalry between the two countries,” he added.

In 2020, Amazon Prime Video bagged streaming rights for the Indian territory from the New Zealand Cricket Board for all international cricket matches to be played in New Zealand for both men’s and women’s cricket through 2025-26.