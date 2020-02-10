Amazon Web Services to invest $1.5 b for two data centres in India

Galaxy Note 10 Lite review: Best of an iconic phone for less
E-commerce major Amazon’s cloud computing arm AWS (Amazon Web Services) is reportedly investing about $1.5 billion to set up two data centres in India . These data centres will come up in Hyderabad, where it already has a huge presence.
The US-based firm is in the process of getting statutory clearances from the State and Central governments to set up the datacentres.
AWS is a major player in cloud computing services. The data centres are being set up amidst the backdrop of growing demand for cloud services in the country and the upcoming data localisation norms.
Industry sources said the decision to invest in Hyderabad was not a difficult one, as Telangana had a dedicated policy for data centres which offers easy facilitation and incentives to the firms that set them up in the State.
his recent Davos visit, Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao held discussions with top executives of AWS. The State had also announced that it would set up a Data Centre Park near Hyderabad.
It, however, is not clear yet whether the two AWS data centres would come up at the Data Centre Park or elsewhere.
Sources said the e-commerce major has identified land in the Ranga Reddy district, with an aggregate built-up area of 1.50 lakh sq metres.
Amazon bets big on Hyderabad, where it has established IT development and support infrastructure. The firm, which set a global selling target of $5 billion in the next four years, made huge investments in setting up infrastructure for its e-commerce collection and delivery facilities.
Last year, it opened a 1.8-million feet office built on a 9.5-acre plot at Gachibowli, that can house about 15,000 employees.
It is Amazon’s first owned office building outside the US, and its the single largest building globally.
