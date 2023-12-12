Amazon.in announced the launch of AI-generated review highlights — a short paragraph that appears on the product description page, highlighting the product’s features and the popular customer opinion in written reviews.

This would give customers enhanced product insights to make informed purchase decisions with greater ease and confidence, said the company.

By providing a snapshot of reviews, the highlights enable buyers to determine whether a product suits their needs before delving into detailed reviews. It also allows easy navigation to reviews that address specific product attributes.

“We are constantly seeking innovative ways to enhance the customer experience on Amazon.in. The introduction of AI-generated review highlights marks a step forward in our efforts to empower customers with the information they need to make informed decisions,” said Kishore Thota, Director, Shopping Experience, India and Emerging Markets, Amazon.

The AI-generated review highlights utilise only Amazon’s trusted reviews from verified purchases,, said the company.

“We will continue exploring opportunities to provide review highlights in more places throughout the shopping experience to make it easier for customers to discover and evaluate products. Our ultimate goal is to simplify the review submission process, combat fake reviews, introduce new content types, and utilise AI to highlight key insights, ensuring that customers can confidently navigate their purchase decisions,” Thota said.