Amazon’s GSP connects Indian sellers to global markets

From creating awareness on e-commerce opportunities to enabling sellers with technology and logistical support, e-commerce giant Amazon India on-boarding more Indian sellers into its Global Selling Program (GSP).

Amazon’s global selling program enables an Indian seller to list and sell his products across the world.

“Our vision is to help, enable every motivated seller in India to reach not only customers in India but also worldwide,” Gopal Pillai, Vice-President, Seller Services, Amazon India told BusinessLine.

Amazon’s GSP was introduced in May 2015 in India. Till now, it has clocked $1 billion in cumulative exports and the company has set a target to generate $10 billion in cumulative export sales by 2025.

Currently, there are over 60,000 Indian sellers offering 150 million ‘Made-in-India’ products across 12 international markets under this programme. “Across the board, the impact is very significant and we are satisfied with the scale in which it’s happening. We believe there is much more to do given that we have 60-70 million small and medium businesses (SMBs) in India,” Pillai said.

He noted that textiles, footwear, beauty products (specifically ayurvedic), home (decor, artefacts and utensils) are some of the popular Indian product categories in demand in the global marketplace.

Highlighting that Indian products are globally competitive in terms of quality, Pillai said, “WOW shampoo, a product born out of Amazon India, is consistently among the top-3 shampoos sold in the Amazon US.”

Top demand from US

Noting that the US as the largest marketplace for Indian products, Pillai said the company sees interests coming from Australia and the Middle East markets.

In January, during a three-day visit to India, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos had announced that the company will invest $1 billion to support small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). Pillai said that the proposed investment will be used for long-term development goals of the company.

“We are broadly into three categories — first is GSP where we will conduct a lot more camps and educational opportunities; second, we have a lot of successful programmes like Amazon Tatkal, Karigar, Launchpad which we need to double down and take it to the next level and the third area is Digital Haat, a typical brick-and-mortar set up where people can come and get all assistance to go either global or local,” said Pillai.

The company is planning to set up 100 Digital Haats by 2025. Each haat (marketplace) will act as a seller touchpoint and bring more offline retailers on to Amazon’s platform.