Ambassador of Dominican Republic visits Infopark, Kochi

Ambassador of the Dominican Republic to India David Puig visited Infopark, Kochi as part of his Kerala tour to learn more about the educational and technological advancements in the State.

During his visit, he interacted with John M. Thomas, CEO of Kerala State IT Parks, and representatives of the companies within the park including Airpay Payment Services, Mindcurv Technology Solutions, SEEROO IT Solutions, and Calpine Group for a better insight about the Kerala IT industry.

“Kerala and Dominican Republic showcase immense similarities with respect to the talent pool, infrastructure, good living conditions, and support extended by the state government. The visit was indeed insightful to understand more about the thriving IT infrastructure of the State as we are very keen on enhancing the IT sector in the Dominican Republic. The efforts that have been made with the support of the Kerala Government are admirable and have enabled the development of the IT parks by attracting companies from all over the country”, says Puig.

“It was a pleasure having the opportunity to meet the Ambassador and compare notes of similarities Kerala and Dominican Republic share. Be it the economic prospects or the challenges, strides in the area of technology, start-up development, and industrial development. Looking forward to a very constructive partnership and hope to generate great results and momentum with collaboration in potentially identified areas”, says John M Thomas, CEO of Kerala State IT Parks.

Ambassador also took a tour to the digital hub in Kalamassery and interacted with select six start-ups to perceive more about the start-up ecosystem of the State. He also visited Cochin University of Science and Technology and The Cochin Chamber of Commerce & Industry exploring possibilities for association and insight.