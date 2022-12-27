Google has recently rolled out a new Highlights tab to its Contacts app, after the company had brought about a new icon in the last month.

Google Contacts’ latest Highlights tab appears between the ‘Contacts’ and ‘Fix & Manage’ sections in the Material You bottom bar.

Under the search section, users can see a grid of ‘Favorites’ that fits four icons in a row, and one can quickly ‘Add’ new ones from the top-right corner.

Google Contacts introduced the Highlights tab | Photo Credit: -

Then comes the ‘Recents’ bar, which is a two-tab list along with ‘View recently’.

Also read Google lets you set illustrations to contacts for Android

‘View Date’ is yet another tab that accompanies each contact, and the overflow menu allows to clear the history. ‘Added recently’, which was added with the new UI, is one of the most useful and easily accessible tool.