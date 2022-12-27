Google has rolled out illustrations in Google Contacts for Android.

Earlier, Google rolled out Google Illustrations for Gmail in September 2021. Google Illustrations lets its users create a custom display or profile picture for contacts.

When the feature was launched, it allowed users to create a personalised Google profile photo for the account.

For Google Contact, one can set custom Google Illustrations on the contact edit page in Android smartphones. When setting a profile picture for Google Contacts, “Illustrations” will appear as the first tab next to “Google Photos” and “Device photos”.

Also read CCI sets ball rolling on penalty recovery, key Google India personnel face potential prosecution

Google Illustrations for Google Contacts in Android | Photo Credit: -

Google Illustrations comes with a huge collection of illustrations ranging from animals, cities, places, food, hobbies, interests, nature, sports, and recreation.

Once an illustration is selected, there is an option for Quick Crops for the perfect fit to the profile picture.

Quick Crops for Google Illustrations | Photo Credit: -