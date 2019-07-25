Angry Birds creator setting up artificial intelligence varsity

Celebrity game developer Peter Vesterbacka, who shot into limelight after the stupendous success of Angry Birds, will groom Indian entrepreneurs in artificial intelligence.

Vesterbacka’s FIndia Development is setting up an Artificial Intelligence Entrepreneurship University with the help of Malaxmi group, which has interests in infrastructure, real-estate and agri-business.

Vesterbacka was in Hyderabad to be part of an event where the representatives of the two sides signed agreements for the project.

The two entities signed a memorandum of understanding for the establishment of the university. The Sedibus, a Malaxmi group entity, signed another agreement with FIndia to jointly foster the start-up ecosystem in the country.

“The Finland AI Entrepreneurship University would leverage the Finnish expertise in education to tap academic and innovation potential in the country,” said a senior executive of Malaxmi group.

Themes & subjects

He said the ‘futuristic’ institution would have themes and subjects, including technologies such as artificial intelligence, robotics, design thinking and game development.

The curriculum would focus on domain knowledge, multi-disciplinary learnings, professional and personal development and entrepreneurial skills.

Start-up pact

FIndia Development and The Sedibus would identify start-ups and help them get funding and access to industries in Europe. They would also offer a viable go-to-market strategy to the selected candidates.