Angry Birds creator setting up artificial intelligence varsity

India in list of Nissan job axing targets worldwide
Japanese car brand to reduce headcount in India by 1,710 in 2018/19
Celebrity game developer Peter Vesterbacka, who shot into limelight after the stupendous success of Angry Birds, will groom Indian entrepreneurs in artificial intelligence.
Vesterbacka’s FIndia Development is setting up an Artificial Intelligence Entrepreneurship University with the help of Malaxmi group, which has interests in infrastructure, real-estate and agri-business.
Vesterbacka was in Hyderabad to be part of an event where the representatives of the two sides signed agreements for the project.
The two entities signed a memorandum of understanding for the establishment of the university. The Sedibus, a Malaxmi group entity, signed another agreement with FIndia to jointly foster the start-up ecosystem in the country.
“The Finland AI Entrepreneurship University would leverage the Finnish expertise in education to tap academic and innovation potential in the country,” said a senior executive of Malaxmi group.
He said the ‘futuristic’ institution would have themes and subjects, including technologies such as artificial intelligence, robotics, design thinking and game development.
The curriculum would focus on domain knowledge, multi-disciplinary learnings, professional and personal development and entrepreneurial skills.
FIndia Development and The Sedibus would identify start-ups and help them get funding and access to industries in Europe. They would also offer a viable go-to-market strategy to the selected candidates.
Japanese car brand to reduce headcount in India by 1,710 in 2018/19
Huge layoffs across the supply chain as ancillary suppliers and dealers grapple with the crisis
Among the goals listed are a ‘collision-free society’
The idea is to infuse racing in customers’ minds
Want to splurge as well as save for the rainy day? Here’s a game-plan
No, shows data from the recent RBI survey
Besides being cost-effective, the risks are shared among the family members
Taxpayers must pay attention to all what’s on the government’s radar and keep their dealings clean
More and more people and organisations are online, leaving digital footprints every step of the way. Taken ...
Remembering Hemant Kumar, the honey-tinged voice of Bollywood, on his 100th birth anniversary
The attack on Sudha Raghunathan and family bares the underlying bigotry of the Carnatic music scene. It is ...
Tapper families spend almost half a year without access to safe drinking water or healthcare facilities in ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
It could have been the SuperBowl moment for Indian advertising but was a tame innings
You need an ecosystem in place before all day all night retail can flourish
Thailand is a good bridge for modern retail in India, believes Tanit Chearavanont, MD of LOTS Wholesale ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...