Anvayaa, a technology-based platform that offers care for the elderly, has launched ‘Nischint’, which helps corporates provide subscription-based elderly care services for the families of their employees.

“The Nischint programme provides employees with home services, visits to doctors, and other services that help them take care of their parents,” Prashanth Reddy, Founder and Managing Director, Anvayaa Kin Care Private Limited, said.

“Anvayaa’s Care Manager can act as their proxy while they take care of their professional responsibilities. The Nischint programme relieves the employees of their concern for their parent’s physical and emotional well-being,” he said.

Addressing a gathering after the inauguration of the company’s 8,000-sq ft space to accommodate its expansion plans, he said the company was planning to expand its services to 100 cities from the present 25 cities in the next two years.

“We are going to hire $1 million and 800 employees more to support our expansion plans in the next 2-3 years,” he said.

Telangana IT and Industries Secretary Jayesh Ranjan has formally inaugurated the new facility on Friday.

“We have increased our footprint to 25 cities in the last two quarters as against 6 cities before that, taking care of 10,000 families. We would like to increase our coverage to one lakh families in the next 2-3 years,” he said.

Anvayaa offers services such as healthcare, emergency care, travel and leisure, legal and other domestic services support.

