Apple becomes world’s biggest smartphone seller in Q4

Reuters January 28 | Updated on January 28, 2021 Published on January 28, 2021

The US tech giant reported record holiday quarter sales on Wednesday, with revenue crossing $100 billion for the first time

Apple Inc cornered nearly aquarter of the global smartphone market in the fourth quarter,making it the world’s biggest seller, while shipments for Huaweiplunged after it was hit by US sanctions.

Data from research firm IDC showed Apple’s shipments surged 22 per cent in 90.1 million phones in the quarter, giving it globalmarket share of 23.4 per cent, and marking a record for the company.

The US tech giant reported record holiday quarter sales on Wednesday, with revenue crossing $100 billion for the first time. Sales in Greater China, which includes Hong Kong andTaiwan, surged 57 per cent% over the quarter.

Its iPhone 12 series, released last October, marked itsfirst 5G-enabled devices.

Huawei shipments tumbled 42.4 per cent in the quarter to 32.3million, IDC said.

