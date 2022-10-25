In a recent post by Apple on its official site, it released a new iOS 16.1 update version and macOS Ventura with Continuity Camera.

Apple’s introduction of macOS Ventura comes with features like Continuity Camera that allows users to seamlessly work across their Apple devices, and Stage Manager that helps users stay focused and easily move between tasks. Safari ushers in a passwordless future with passkeys.

Likewise, Apple has also brought other updates to Mail, Messages, Gaming, and iCloud, with macOS Venture. Mail now gives the ability to schedule messages, cancel delivery of a message before it reaches a recipient’s inbox, and add rich links for better content previews. Users can even set reminders to come back to a message later.

macOS Ventura update for Messages | Photo Credit: -

Users can edit or undo a recently sent message, recover accidentally deleted messages, or even mark a message as unread if they are unable to respond at the moment, and collaborate with others with the option to share a file in Messages and automatically give everyone on the thread access. Users can also quickly join SharePlay sessions from their Mac right in Messages.

macOS Ventura update for iCloud Photo Library | Photo Credit: -

iCloud Shared Photo Library enables users to create and share a separate photo library among up to six family members, users can either share all of their existing photos from their personal libraries, or share based on a start date or the people in their photos.

For gaming, Apple silicon enables every new Mac to run AAA games with ease, and macOS Ventura brings new technologies like Metal 3 — resulting in faster performance and enhanced graphics.

Apple iOS 16.1 | Photo Credit: -

For Apple iOS 16.1 update, the company introduces iCloud Shared Photo Library and adds third-party app support in Live Activities, Fitness+ on iPhone, even without Apple watch.

