Apple Inc’s supplier Epistar said that demand for mini-LED displays for consumer electronic products has come down, and expects surge in its dashboards usage in 2023, as per reports.

The crisis in demand comes in at a time when Apple’s expected transition to OLED displays for its iPad, iPhones and Macbook series.

Apple is also likely to launch its foldable smartphone ‘iPhone Fold’ by 2025, with a flexible OLED display. As per reports, the “iPhone Fold” would have a USB-C port and support MagSafe, and feature Touch ID or Face ID.

As per reports, Samsung plans to prioritise development of special OLED displays used in certain iPads to be launched in 2024.

In addition, Apple is expected launch a 13-inch MacBook Air with an OLED display in 2024. It is also considering to use OLED panel in the upcoming iPhone SE refresh model, but there is still a debate over its usage..

Reports also broke about Apple launching a new version of the iPad Mini with a new processor, but there is a less possibility for it to launch by end 2023 or the first half of 2024.

