In a strategic move to expand its corporate footprint in India, Apple has unveiled its newest office located at Minsk Square in the heart of Bengaluru. This swanky new premises spans 15 floors, and is designed to accommodate up to 1,200 employees. The office has dedicated lab spaces, collaborative zones, and wellness areas, including the renowned Caffe Macs.

A noteworthy aspect of the interior design is the incorporation of locally-sourced materials, featuring stone, wood, and fabric in the walls and flooring. The workspace is adorned with native plants, creating a harmonious blend of aesthetics and sustainability.

Eco-friendly space

Emphasising its commitment to environmental conservation, Apple’s latest office adheres to best practices in energy efficiency. The facility is set to run entirely on 100 per cent renewable energy, with the ambitious goal of attaining a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Platinum rating – the highest level of LEED certification. Apple has maintained carbon neutrality for its corporate operations since 2020 and has been operating all its facilities on 100 per cent renewable energy since 2018.

This new office marks a significant milestone for Apple, adding to its existing corporate offices in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Gurugram. The employees based in Bengaluru cover a wide spectrum of the company’s operations, including software, hardware, services, IS&T, operations, and customer support.

As a major employer in India, Apple currently boasts nearly 3,000 employees and its collaboration with Indian suppliers supports hundreds of thousands of jobs across the country. The company is actively involved in initiatives that contribute to environmental protection and educational accessibility, partnering with organisations such as Frank Water, which empowers communities on the outskirts of Bengaluru to safeguard their watersheds. Apple’s latest office stands as a testament to its dedication to sustainable practices and continued growth in the Indian market.

“Apple is thrilled to expand in India with our new office in the heart of Bengaluru. This dynamic city is already home to so many of our talented teams, including software engineering and hardware technologies, operations, customer support, and more. Like everything we do at Apple, this workspace is created to foster innovation, creativity, and connection,” an Apple spokesperson shared. Situated near the Cubbon Park metro station, the location was chosen to ensure convenient access to public transit for employees.