Apple announced the new version of iOS beta with more control over always-on display.

Apple’s always-on display feature comes with the 16.2 beta version for Apple iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro. The latest toggles lets users to hide the wallpaper and notifications while using the feature.

If both wallpaper and notifications is turned off with display always-on feature activated, it will only make the clock and lockscreen widgets appear when the screen is locked, as per a Twitter post.

With the current Apple iOS beta version, it’s all or nothing when always-on display feature is active, either the screen will display a wallpaper and notifications, or leave the phone’s screen blank when locked or sleep mode.

