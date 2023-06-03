Apple’s much-awaited Music Classical has been recently rolled out in Android. Apple Music Classical is a standalone app for iPhones that offers users with classical music streaming experience.

The Apple Music Classical app is similar to Apple Music but got redesigned fonts, navigation, and metadata handling feature. Prior to the app’s debut for MacBooks and iPad, Apple introduced the Classical Music app on Android.

Apple Music Classical has more than 5 million tracks and comes with classical music catalog. The latest Apple app is built on the foundation of Primephonic by Apple, acquired back in 2021. Primephonic is a classical music subscription services. Primephonic’s integration to the app will provide search capabilities that are unique to classical bits.

One can search the app based on the composer, work, conductor, and even the catalog number. In addition, Apple Music Classical also supports Dolby Atmos and Spatial Audio.