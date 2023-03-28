Apple Music Classical, Apple’s app specifically designed for classical music, has been made available for download on the App Store. The app is available to Apple Music subscribers at no additional cost.

According to a report by The Verge, Apple Music Classical is based on Primephonic, which Apple acquired in 2021.

The new app allows users unlimited access to over 5 million classical tracks ranging from “new releases to celebrated masterpieces”, and thousands of exclusive albums. Apple states that the app’s classical music catalog is the world’s largest.

Listeners can filter records by composer, work, conductor, or catalog number. It also offers the “highest audio quality” (up to 192 kHz/24 bit Hi-Res Lossless audio).

Apple Music Classical is available for all iPhone models running iOS 15.4 or later.