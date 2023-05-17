Apple Inc is rolling out concert discovery features on Apple Maps and Apple Music, in an effort to expand its curation efforts into live shows. In a newsroom post, Apple announced that these features “celebrate the joy of live music, and give fans and artists more ways to connect. “

Apple Maps will feature 40 curated Guides showcasing venues to experience live shows in the world’s leading culture hubs. Guides also allow fans to browse venues’ upcoming shows directly from Maps through Shazam’s concert discovery module, according to Apple. However, this feature is only available in a few cities, such as Chicago, L.A, London, Paris, etc.

Apple Maps Guides. Picture credit: Apple newsroom

Apple Music will be getting Set Lists, which will highlight major tours, letting fans listen to set lists and read about the productions, as per the post. Fans will also be able to browse artists’ upcoming shows in their area by launching Shazam’s concert discovery module. Set Lists has started rolling out.

Apple Music Set Lists. Picture credit: Apple newsroom

Meanwhile, Apple is expected to unveil its 15-inch MacBook Air at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) scheduled for June 5, 2023.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit