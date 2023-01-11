Apple has launched the iOS 16.3.2 beta program for developers, and it comes with few features like physical security key, handoff between iPhone and HomePod.

Big features with iOS 16.3.2

Physical Security Key

In December 2022, Apple introduced Physical Security Key for Apple ID protection. With the Physical Security Key feature, Apple lets users to have a physical hardware device that can be setup to serve as the second layer of two-factor authentication for Apple account.

Security Key supports device-to-device transfer process. Once someone authenticates an iPhone with the Security Key, there will be no need to do it again even if they set up a new iPhone. Simply, they should use the device-to-device transfer while setting up the new iPhone.

Handoff feature

Handoff feature in iPhone to connect the handset to HomePod is not a new feature. Handoff feature has been there since the launch of HomePod, which was discontinued in 2021. To use the handoff feature, one simply needs to bring the iPhone near to HomePod to transfer a song, podcast, or a call.

Apple has included a new guide with the launch of iOS 16.3 that shows HomePod owners how to go about the procedure.

In addition to iOS 16.3 beta, Apple is also testing beta for the following updates to roll out to other platforms, which may happen sometime in February or March - iPadOS 16.3 beta 2, watchOS 9.3 beta 2, macOS 13.2 beta 2, tvOS 16.3 beta 2

In December, Apple rolled out the iOS 16.3.1.

