LatentView Analytics Ltd, a Chennai-based digital analytics consulting and solutions firm, will acquire 70 per cent of Decision Point’s outstanding equity capital for $39.1 million. The remaining 30 per cent equity is to be acquired over the next two years with a pay-out based on agreed valuation principles, says a release.

Established in 2012, Decision Point provides AI-led Business Transformation and Revenue Growth Management (RGM) solutions. It has over 300 employees worldwide.

The acquisition of Decision Point will bolster LatentView’s existing expertise in data engineering, data science, and data visualization, as well as consulting and advisory services for analytics and GenAI readiness.

“Decision Point’s strength in Revenue Growth Management solutions that help companies achieve sustainable and profitable growth with data, was the primary factor in this acquisition,” said Rajan Sethuraman, CEO, LatentView Analytics. “Additionally, this deal will bring over 300 highly skilled employees into LatentView’s CPG practice and help us expand into the Latin America market.”

Rajan Venkatesan, CFO, LatentView Analytics, said, this acquisition will be fully funded from our existing cash reserves. “We expect the transaction to be EBIDTA accretive, driving enduring and strategic benefits for our clients,” he added.

Ravi Shankar, Founder & CEO, Decision Point. “Decision Point will continue to be led by the existing management team and will be supported by LatentView’s strong GTM presence in North America and Europe.

When this report was filed, the share price of LatentView on the NSE is trading at ₹485.05, up by 4.97 per cent.