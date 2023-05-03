Apple is expected to unveil its 15-inch MacBook Air at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) scheduled for June 5, confirms Bloomberg.

Related Stories Apple Reality Pro: All you need to know about mixed-reality headset Apple Reality Pro is expected to be launched at WWDC event in June READ NOW

Early in 2021, rumours surfaced that Apple is planning to bring 15-inch MacBook Air with the production speeding up as WWDC nears. Reportedly, the new MacBook Air series will come with Apple’s in-house M2 SoC (system-on-chip).

The 15-inch Apple MacBook Air will be similar to the company’s 13-inch MacBook Air, other than the screen display. The MacBook Air 15 may feature a metal body, non-touch LED display, a native resolution. As the body will be larger than its other counterparts, Apple might consider a bigger battery for the upcoming MacBook lineup.

Other Apple MacBook Air 13 specifications are a display notch, a 1080p camera, a MagSafe charging, Touch ID button, and a Force Touch trackpad.

Related Stories Apple announces iPhone journaling app for tracking health Apple’s new journaling app is code-named Jurassic. READ NOW