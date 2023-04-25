Apple is planning to unveil its Reality Pro headset at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June. According to a recent report by Bloomberg, Apple Reality Pro is much more than a headset.

According to Bloomberg, Apple is planning to release the mixed-reality headset to expand its customer base.

The report further mentioned that the $3,000 headset will be suitable for gamers.

According to reports, Apple has been in talks with game developers to bring them on-board its Reality Pro headset.

Besides gaming, the headset will be compatible with Apple Fitness and Apple Watch. According to the Bloomberg report, a new wellness app will be launched to offer features related to meditation and visuals, sounds, and calming voices to aid relaxation.

In addition, Apple Reality Pro will allow video conferences with realistic avatars. There is also a possibility of connected keyboards and control from other Apple devices, per reports.

Apple Reality Pro headset is expected to have an external battery pack with an integrated cable. It will be packed with a magnetic connector for easy attachment and locks, and a separate USB-C port for data transfer.

Apple’s Reality Pro battery will last for two hours, similar to that of an iPhone.