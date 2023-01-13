Apple has rolled out the preview version of Apple Music and Apple TV apps to Microsoft Store for Windows 11. The Apple apps will be rolling out officially this year.

The Apple TV and Apple Music app versions available for Windows are somewhat similar to the ones on macOS, but are slightly modified.. The Apple TV app functions just like the Smart TVs, providing access to Apple TV+ and Apple TV Channels, movies and TV shows from the iTunes Store. The Apple Music app is similar to macOS but do not have the lyrics feature.

Apple also rolled out “Apple Devices” preview where users can manage their Apple device from Windows. Apple Device app replaces the hassle to use iTunes on Windows, for backup or sync.

To access these three Apple apps on Windows 11, one needs to have version 22621.0 or higher.