Apple’s WWDC 2022 to begin today: Here’s all you need to know 

Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) will kick off today with the keynote at 10 am PDT (10.30 pm IST). The event will be hosted in an online format from June 6-10. The keynote address will be available via apple.com, the Apple Developer app, the Apple TV app, and YouTube, with on-demand playback available after the conclusion of the stream.

In addition to the online conference, Apple will be hosting a special day for developers and students at Apple Park on June 6 to watch the keynote and State of the Union videos together, along with the online community, adding an offline element to the event after two years of being entirely virtual. The event is free for all developers.

What to expect

Every year at its WWDC event, Apple announces the latest technologies, tools, and frameworks coming to iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS. “WWDC22 will launch with the first look at groundbreaking updates coming to Apple platforms later this year,” Apple had said.

At this year’s event, the tech giant is expected to introduced iOS 16, the next generation of iOS that will power its next generation of iPhones including the iPhone 14 series that is likely to launch sometime in September this year.

The iOS 16 is expected to be launched with a host of new features including an Always-On functionality. Apart from a revamped design, the OS is also expected to bring new health features, wallpapers and additional features to the iMessage service.

Apple is also expected to introduce watchOS 9, macOS 12, tvOS 16, iPadOS 16, and updates to Siri. There have been reports suggesting that Apple may also introduce realityOS for its much-awaited AR/VR headset. However, latest reports have suggested otherwise. It is likely to be seen if Apple will debut realityOS at the event. As per reports, Apple may also announce a new M2-powered MacBook Air at the event.

2 years ago: June 2020, at WWDC Apple announces the beginning of the Apple Silicon transition for Mac that would take 2 years



Tomorrow: WWDC, 2 years later 👀



(Companies break promises all the time, but a Mac Pro sneak peek would just feel so right) pic.twitter.com/yMb7pqZfMr — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) June 5, 2022

For the third year, Apple also hosted the Swift Student Challenge for student developers. Swift Playgrounds is an app for iPad and Mac for Swift programming language in a more interactive manner. For this year’s challenge, students were invited to create a Swift Playgrounds app project on a topic of their choice.

The talented student developers I met today are going places! They let their passion for coding and creative problem-solving shine through in areas as diverse as gardening, gaming, quantum physics, and more. Never stop innovating! #WWDC22pic.twitter.com/M0aXPCZ6Os — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) June 5, 2022