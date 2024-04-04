SiMa.ai, the software-centric, embedded edge machine learning system-on-chip company, announced it has raised an additional $70 million of funding led by Maverick Capital, with participation from Point72 and Jericho, as well as existing investors Amplify Partners, Dell Technologies Capital, Fidelity Management, Lip-Bu Tan and others.

SiMa.ai will utilise the $270 million raised to date to continue meeting customer demand for edge AI/ML with its first-generation Machine Learning System-on-Chip (MLSoC) while accelerating the delivery of its second-generation MLSoC for release in Q1 of 2025.

With the release of the second-generation MLSoC, SiMa.ai will unveil one software-centric platform for all edge AI. SiMa.ai’s ‘one platform for all edge AI’ scales with customers as their AL/ML journey evolves, from computer vision, to transformers to multi-modal generative AI.

“AI — particularly the rapid rise of generative AI — is fundamentally reshaping the way that humans and machines work together. Our customers are poised to benefit from giving sight, sound and speech to their edge devices, which is exactly what our next generation MLSoC is designed to do,” said Krishna Rangasayee, Founder and CEO at SiMa.ai.

The first-generation SiMa.ai MLSoC delivers performance and efficiency for vision-centric edge inference. Future generations will power and process any modality customers prefer with even greater performance and power efficiency. Uniquely designed to help customers capitalise on the opportunity that the shift of generative AI to the edge represents, SiMa.ai MLSoC’s unique fusion of hardware and software processes any model size or type on its silicon architecture, said the company.

“We have established undeniable technology leadership with our first generation MLSoC and with that momentum, also recognised the imminent need to equip our customers with one software centric platform that supports all modalities from computer vision to GenAI. To that end, we’re accelerating our ability to execute and have strengthened our investor base even further as we remain laser focused on powering the edge the world relies on,” Rangasayee added.