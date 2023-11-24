ASAP Kerala, the state-run skill development agency under the Higher Education Department, has forged a partnership with dSPACE, a global leader in mechatronics system software technology based in Germany, to provide jobs to skilled youth in the State.

dSPACE recently inaugurated its India operations at Kinfra Park, Kazhakoottam, in Thiruvananthapuram.

As part of the agreement, dSPACE will collaborate with ASAP Kerala to recruit 100 candidates who successfully complete specific skill training. The Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) was signed between Usha Titus, Chairperson, and MD of ASAP Kerala, and Franklin George, Managing Director of dSPACE.

Ishita Roy, Principal Secretary, Higher Education Department, said the “state government’s commitment to higher education, skill development initiatives, and the availability of top talent make Kerala an attractive destination for foreign companies. The collaboration with dSPACE will go a long way in providing better job opportunities for the youth of Kerala.”

dSPACE will hire candidates with the support of ASAP Kerala. Both parties have agreed to develop industry-relevant skill courses. ASAP will also conduct specialised courses and training so as to enhance the employability of candidates. The partnership also ensures employment opportunities for eligible candidates in the State.

