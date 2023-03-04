Taiwanese tech major ASUS has aggressive goals to expand its retail presence and strengthen its market share in the laptop segment in India. The company plans to add 100 exclusive stores in 2023 in the country and aims to garner a market share of 25-30 per cent.

On Saturday, the company launched its 200th exclusive store in India. India is among the top five markets for ASUS globally and also one of its fastest growing markets.

Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India, said, “We are opening stores in high-traffic locations that are easily accessible to meet the diverse needs of all consumers. This year, we aim to add at least 20 exclusive stores every quarter and take the total number to 300 stores. We are not only targeting urban markets but also tier-II and tier-III cities to establish multiple touchpoints.”

The brand has also sold through 1,200 premium kiosks and has a network of 6,000 dealers. “We ended 2022 with an overall market share of about 16.3 per cent. In Q3 alone, which is a key season, we touched a market share of 20.6 per cent. We have aggressive growth plans and we are aiming to reach a market share of 25-30 per cent in 2023. ,” he said. Asked about plans to manufacture in India, Su said that the company is evaluating its options.

PC market dip

In the past two-and-half years, the PC market in the country grew from about 4 million units of annual sales before the pandemic to about 6 million units by 2022-end. Su said that in the second half of 2022 the industry did see challenges. He added that the overall PC market is expected to decline by 5-10 per cent in 2023 after the high growth phase seen during the pandemic times.

“Unlike mature markets of US and Europe, the penetration of PCs per household is estimated at just about 12 per cent. India is an important market for us that presents a huge potential for growth in the long term,” he added.

