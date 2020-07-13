Asus ROG emerges as the top gaming laptop brand: IDC

Asus India, an Indian branch of Taiwanese technology giant, has emerged as the top Gaming Laptop brand, as per International Data Corporation (IDC), with a 32.5 per cent market share in Q1 2020.

Per IDC, the Asus Republic of Gamers (ROG) witnessed a surge in demand for gaming laptops since the lockdown was lifted in some parts of the country.

Speaking on the development, Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer & Gaming PC, System Business Group, Asus India, said in an official statement: “Ranking as the No.1 Gaming Laptop brand again reinforces the love and consistent support we have got from our customers, partners, and fans across India.”

He added: “The pandemic has triggered a huge transformation in customer choice and preferences. We have been able to achieve more than double the sales of gaming laptops in the post-lockdown phase in comparison to the pre-lockdown phase which bears testimony to the heightened demand for gaming and entertainment products.”

He further said that the brand will continue to innovate and try to bring more feature-rich products.

According to Asus, the work from home culture has contributed significantly resulting in professionals to dedicate more time to gaming.

The company claimed that it aided gamers and working professionals to participate in ROG Showdown and get themselves recreated.

Asus mentioned that its Zephyrus series accompanied by the recently launched TUF A15 performed well in the lockdown.

The tech company noted that there has been a steady demand for 17” Asus laptops that ensures efficiency for video editing and other purposes.

Asus said it has been aggressive on the retail expansion front with seven new ROG stores in Hyderabad, Delhi, Indore, Kolkata, Bhubaneswar, Bangalore, and Coimbatore.

The brand aims to open 20 new ROG stores by year-end.