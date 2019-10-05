Atal Incubation Centre, IIIT-H shortlists 11 startups to nurture innovation

Countryside caretaker of the dainty demoiselle
The Atal Incubation Centre at the International Institute of Information Technology (AIC-IIITH FOUNDATION) has shortlisted 11 social enterprises for its maiden cohort and workshops.
AIC, an initiative of NITI Aayog’s Atal Innovation Mission, is aimed at nurturing innovative start-ups and help them scale up their businesses.
The final 11 social enterprises shortlisted are --1MONEY, Xshala Energetics, Aquatic Livelihoods, Nudge Technologies, Candiphi Healthcare Private Ltd, Cellerite Systems, Ambus Services, Vitthai Agri Solutions, Truspectra India, Rainroof and Scaleup Consultants.
The six-month incubation programme will coach the startups in business models, finance, legal, and in pitching. “The incubation will culminate with a demo day where the startups will pitch their products and services to investors,” an IIIT-H executive said.
The foundation shortlisted the 11 startups after vetting 120 applications that it received from 29 cities in 11 States.
Cellerite Systems is working on ‘innovative’ battery charging solutions for electric vehicles, robotics and industrial equipment. 1MONEY is working on a software platform that helps an Aadhaar card function as a debit card. Rainroof developed an application that utilizes machine learning (ML) and pattern recognition to provide homeowners with rain water harvesting solutions and tools. Ambus Services is an on-demand ambulance booking application.
Vitthai Agri Solutions develops a solution that provides oxygen to roots in order to provide a healthy environment for open field farming while removing harmful chemicals in the water.
