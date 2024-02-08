Attentive Inc, an AI-based SaaS start-up, has raised $7 million in Series A funding round led by Vertex Ventures Southeast Asia and India. Existing investors Peak XV Partners and InfoEdge Ventures also participated in the round.

The company plans to deploy the funds in product development and bolster its sales, marketing, and customer success initiatives. The focus will be on recently launched products — Accelerate and Beam AI, the company said in a release.

Commenting on the fund raise, Shiva Dhawan, Co-founder & CEO of Attentive, said, “This funding is a testament to our commitment to this mission, and we are excited to scale our solutions like Automeasure, Accelerate, and Beam AI to new heights.”

Nikhil Marwaha, Senior Executive Director at Vertex Ventures SEA and India, commented, “Attentive’s innovative technology leverages Vision AI to drive disruptions in old-economy industries such as Outdoor Field Services and Construction. Organisations in these sectors are hungry for technological solutions that can substantially improve efficiencies in their businesses. Shiva and his team have demonstrated tremendous commitment to addressing their customers’ needs and the delight was evident when we spoke to their customers”