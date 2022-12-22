Automation Anywhere, a robotic process automation (RPA) software provider plans to enhance its platform by developing product discovery capabilities, voice-enabling robotic interface, and updating citizen developer user experience in a bid to provide a simple yet intuitive customer experience on the cloud, said Prince Kohli, CTO of Automation Anywhere.

In an interaction with businessline, Kohli said: “India is a key region for us, as it actively contributes to product development, customer support, and engineering functions. We plan to strengthen the product development and sales teams based out of India to further support our global functions.”

Out of the company’s over 2,000 employees globally, more than 1,000 are based out of India. Out of the 4 million bots deployed by Automation Anywhere, 40 per cent is deployed and managed from India.

Automation Anywhere offers a cloud-native platform combining RPA, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and analytics to automate repetitive tasks and build enterprise agility. The cloud automation platform delivers automation and process intelligence solutions across all industries globally to automate end-to-end business processes.

Kohli further said the adoption of automation has been rapidly increasing over the years as businesses look at making their processes efficient. “Every year, the market gets bigger for us, therefore, the impact of a platform continues to increase,” he said.

The company has seen the adoption of its platform across verticals as the need for automation grows, said Kohli. “We have various large enterprise customers like Indian Oil and Axis Bank in India. Companies across the verticals of BFSI, manufacturing, healthcare, and telecom use the platform,” he added.

Kohli said the company has been growing in double digits across regions around the world. It will further focus on having sustainable and profitable growth, by focusing on helping businesses through the platform as the demand continues to grow, he added.