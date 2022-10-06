Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company, has announced the launch of a new AWS Local Zone in Delhi. The local zone will enable customers to deploy applications that require single-digit millisecond latency to end users or on-premises data centres, it said.

AWS Local Zones are a type of infrastructure deployment that places AWS compute, storage, database, and other services near large population, industry, and information technology (IT) centres⁠.

First global expansion

The launch marks the first international expansion of AWS Local Zones outside the US and includes new locations in Delhi and Taipei, Taiwan. AWS now has 19 AWS Local Zones around the world, with announced plans of 31 more Local Zones globally over the next two years, including additional AWS Local Zones in India, in the cities of Chennai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata.

“With the launch of local zones in India, AWS is becoming a force that accelerates India’s digital transformation and economy. We are committed to investing in India, AWS has invested $3.71 billion in India since 2016 in local infrastructure and job creation.” Puneet Chandok, president of commercial business of AWS India and South Asia at Amazon Internet Services Pvt Ltd said.

The company said, the new AWS Local Zone in Delhi gives customers the ability to deploy applications located close to end users. Having AWS Local Zones close to large population centres in metro areas enable customers to achieve the low latency required for use cases like online gaming, live streaming, and augmented and virtual reality.

They can also help customers operating in regulated sectors like healthcare, financial services, and public sector that might have preferences or requirements to keep data within a geographic boundary, Chandok said.

AWS Local Zones can also help organisations migrate additional workloads to AWS Cloud, supporting a hybrid cloud migration strategy and simplifying IT operations, said the company.

