Barracuda Networks opens regional data centre in India

Barracuda Networks, Inc., a US-based cyber security solutions company, has opened a regional Cloud-to-Cloud backup data centre at Pune to meet the growing demand for data protection services in India.

The company said it also opened two new regional data centres in France and United Arab Emirates, taking the total number of regions covered to 10.

“Customers’ Office 365 backup data will be stored locally within each region, a key requirement for customers operating in regulated industries or in countries with data protection laws,” a company statement has said.

Data privacy

With India’s Data Protection Bill proposed to review the country’s current data protection policies, complying with data privacy standards can be overwhelming amid the exponential digital growth, it said.

“Customers dealing with strict regulatory, industry and data requirements can now take advantage of innovative technology from Barracuda to store and restore their data in their own region,” it pointed out.

“At Barracuda, we continue to invest in our global infrastructure in order to help local organisations get access to protection against emerging threats,” James Forbes-May, Vice-President (Asia Pacific) at Barracuda Networks, said.

Barracuda’s latest version of Cloud-to-Cloud backup delivers a fast search and restore experience for Office 365 data, including Teams, Exchange Online, SharePoint, and OneDrive.